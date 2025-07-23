|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Jul 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|Considered and approved calling of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Tuesday, 12th August, 2025 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the Draft Notice of the same authorizing the Company Secretary & the Managing Director to make the necessary changes in the notice for seeking approval of shareholders. Circular Resolution dated 23rd July, 2025 w.r.t. Re-schedule of Extra ordinary General meeting (EGM) and Approval of Revised Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2025) Intimation and Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 19th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2025) The time of the EGM i.e. 1.00 P.M. was mentioned in the email and covering letter through which the notice is circulated, however, inadvertently the time is missed to be mentioned in the notice of EGM. Therefore, the company is submitting the revised notice having timing of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/07/2025) Proceeding of the Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on August 19,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.08.2025) Disclosure of voting result in respect of the Extra ordinary genaral meeting of the company held on August 19, 2025 along with scrutinizers report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025)
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