Varvee Global Ltd Summary

Varvee Global Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Aarvee Denims & Exports Private Limited in March, 1988 and was converted into a public Limited Company in April, 1992. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Varvee Global Limited from Aarvee Denims and Exports Limited in August, 2025. The Company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad and is presently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of denim and non denim Fabrics.



It manufactures indigo denim fabrics. The company made a public issue in Nov.92 to finance its expansion programme to expand both yarn dyeing and weaving capacity to 81.60 lac mtr pa and 41.68 lac mtr pa respectively and to manufacture quality denim fabrics. Commercial production of the expanded capacity commenced in 1992-93.In 1994-95, the company, as a diversification measure, implemented a project to set up an open end spinning unit for the in-house requirement of yarn.Pee Vee Synthetics is a subsidiary of the company, through which exports are done.



During the year 1997-98 ,the company has added 24 Nos High Speed Tsudakoma Airjet looms to match the increased dyeing sizing capacity. Expansion in spinning capacity from 5441 TPA to 7441 TPA was also undertaken.The company has installed additional looms during the year 2000-2001 and by increasing the installated capacities the production has gone up by about 35 to 40%.In 2004-05, Company increased its capacity for production of Denim Kibric from 33 million metric tonnes per annum to 47 million metric tonnes per annum at its Isarol Plant. Simultaneously, Spinning capacity inclusive of Ring Spinning increased from 13000 million metric per annum to 17000 million metric per annum at Wage Sari Plant.In 2005-06, the Company set up a small gabardine processing facility at its Unit I, Narol, Ahmedabad and in 2006-07, it implementeda large gabardine processing facility at its Unit I, Narol.



The first phase for expansion of Denim for 12 million metric was completed in March, 2011. On November 17, 2017, the Company incorporated a subsidiary company in the name of M/s. Aye Ess Spinning Mills Private Limited, Ahmedabad.



Thereafter, it acquired 100% equity shares of the said Subsidiary Company and accordingly, it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2025, Jaimin Kailash Gupta became the Promoter of the Company via Share Purchase Agreement by acquiring 1,42,66,303 equity shares of the Company on September 5, 2024.