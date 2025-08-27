|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2025
|25 Aug 2025
|The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 03:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Letter sent to shareholders whose email is not registered with Company/Registrar & Transfer Agent/Depository Participants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.08.2025) In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submitting the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 20, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.09.2025) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.09.2025)
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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