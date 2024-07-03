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Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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72.22
(-1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open72.22
  • Day's High72.22
  • 52 Wk High161.6
  • Prev. Close73.69
  • Day's Low72.22
  • 52 Wk Low 47
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E328.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.71
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)461.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹72.22

Prev. Close

₹73.69

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.12

Day's High

₹72.22

Day's Low

₹72.22

52 Week's High

₹161.6

52 Week's Low

₹47

Book Value

₹20.71

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

461.87

P/E

328.27

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2025

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25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.48%

Non-Promoter- 4.80%

Institutions: 4.80%

Non-Institutions: 20.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

61.83

35

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.1

8.96

33.35

30.58

Net Worth

111.93

43.96

37.88

35.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

42.67

28.51

119.89

yoy growth (%)

-98.15

49.68

-76.21

544.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.33

-0.59

-0.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

23.74

0.71

3.17

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

0.79

-0.64

-0.77

Working capital

2.66

0.86

-14.3

40.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.15

49.68

-76.21

544.64

Op profit growth

-99.95

853.74

-58.38

484.41

EBIT growth

-99.93

446.84

-35.07

417.01

Net profit growth

-100.17

38,856.98

-97.37

422.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

14.42

15.99

58.07

46.62

24.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.42

15.99

58.07

46.62

24.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.79

0.59

0.27

0

0.07

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.05

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.12

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

965.05

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

458.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

658.5

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vashudev Bhagnani

Managing Director

Puja Bhagnani

Non Executive Director

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narendrakumar Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Ashok Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Ramesh Soni

Additional Director

Ashish Radheyshyam Goyal

Registered Office

Pooja House 1st Floor,

CTS No 892-893 Juhu Tara Road,

Maharashtra - 400049

Tel: 91-022-26121613/14

Website: http://www.poojaentertainmentandfilms.in

Email: investor@poojaentertainmentandfilms.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Limited, formerly known as Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited was incorporated on August 5, 1986. The Company changed its name from Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited to...
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Reports by Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹461.87 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is 328.27 and 3.49 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹47 and ₹161.6 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.60%, 3 Years at 45.53%, 1 Year at -25.22%, 6 Month at -0.80%, 3 Month at 44.44% and 1 Month at -9.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.48 %
Institutions - 4.81 %
Public - 20.71 %

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