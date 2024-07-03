Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹72.22
Prev. Close₹73.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹72.22
Day's Low₹72.22
52 Week's High₹161.6
52 Week's Low₹47
Book Value₹20.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)461.87
P/E328.27
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
61.83
35
4.53
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.1
8.96
33.35
30.58
Net Worth
111.93
43.96
37.88
35.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
42.67
28.51
119.89
yoy growth (%)
-98.15
49.68
-76.21
544.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.33
-0.59
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
23.74
0.71
3.17
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
0.79
-0.64
-0.77
Working capital
2.66
0.86
-14.3
40.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.15
49.68
-76.21
544.64
Op profit growth
-99.95
853.74
-58.38
484.41
EBIT growth
-99.93
446.84
-35.07
417.01
Net profit growth
-100.17
38,856.98
-97.37
422.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
14.42
15.99
58.07
46.62
24.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.42
15.99
58.07
46.62
24.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.79
0.59
0.27
0
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.05
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.12
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
965.05
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
458.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
658.5
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vashudev Bhagnani
Managing Director
Puja Bhagnani
Non Executive Director
Deepshikha Deshmukh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narendrakumar Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Ashok Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Ramesh Soni
Additional Director
Ashish Radheyshyam Goyal
Pooja House 1st Floor,
CTS No 892-893 Juhu Tara Road,
Maharashtra - 400049
Tel: 91-022-26121613/14
Website: http://www.poojaentertainmentandfilms.in
Email: investor@poojaentertainmentandfilms.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Limited, formerly known as Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited was incorporated on August 5, 1986. The Company changed its name from Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited to...
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Reports by Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd
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