Board Meeting 4 May 2026 4 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th May, 2026 for withdrawing the NSE direct listing application.

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2026 12 Apr 2026

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the revision in the consolidated financial statements of the company. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) held on 16th April, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.04.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2026 6 Apr 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To appoint Mr. Ashish Radheshyam Goyal (DIN:11640132), as an Additional Independent Director of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for the listing of the Companys equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) without any public offering or further issuance of shares. 3. To consider and authorize the appointment of any institution, intermediary, organization, professionals and person as may be required for the purpose of facilitating the listing of the equity shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), and to delegate authority to such appointee(s) to act on behalf of the Company in all matters relating thereto, subject to applicable laws and regulations. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) held on 10th April, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.04.2026). Revised outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) held on 10th April, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :11.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2025 and other business. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 and other business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2025 13 Sep 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeing held on Saturday, September 13, 2025 to consider and approve investment proposal.

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2025 25 Aug 2025

Pursuant Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses.

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2025 21 Aug 2025

Allotment of 85,15,000 Equity Shares to Promoters and other than promoters pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of acquisition and/or investment. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on August 09, 2025 has been deferred. The Company will inform the revised date of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2025) Outcome of Board meeting to consider the Proposal Of Investment(S)/Acquisition(S) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025