Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
14.73
10.85
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
27.53
4.57
3.75
Net Worth
42.26
15.42
3.86
Minority Interest
Debt
46.82
13.32
6.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.01
Total Liabilities
89.08
28.79
10.22
Fixed Assets
28.8
4.46
1.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.27
4.49
0.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
46.44
19.34
7.16
Inventories
24.29
15.41
6.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.38
29.78
8.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.49
0.76
1.25
Sundry Creditors
-1.68
-23.53
-7.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.04
-3.08
-0.78
Cash
7.55
0.5
0.13
Total Assets
89.08
28.79
10.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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