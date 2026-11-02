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Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd Share Price Live

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Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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52 Week's High

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Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Nov, 2026|04:44 PM
Jun-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

10.85

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.57

3.75

Net Worth

15.42

3.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,860.65

67.3416,887.9156.370.11357125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

6,983.3

38.6216,223.88139.870.17634.091,223.1

EPL Ltd

EPL

216.5

22.656,946.54221.15400.336.79

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

641.7

11.584,151.6366.721.09655.46390.85

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

568.65

26.824,106.3164.290.532,270.68467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankaj Kumar Maheshwari

Whole Time Director

Sujata Maheshwari

Executive Director & CFO

Sunil Bihani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravi Todi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Puja Shaw

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shikha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourindra Nath Mukherjee

Registered Office

6/1/Q Digberia Rd Barasat P.O.,

Badu PS Barasat North 24 parga,

West Bengal - 700128

Tel: +91 82408 77760

Website: http://www.vedantpolyfabs.com

Email: cs@vedantpolyfabs.com

Registrar Office

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Summary

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Reports by Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd

Company FAQs

The Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 02 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 02 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 02 Nov ‘26
Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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