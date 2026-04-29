To the Members of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2026, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements Including summary of material accounting policy Information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, its loss (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility Is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

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If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to Issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(1) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern,

. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, Including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we report in Annexure 1, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure

g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year and hence reporting related to the managerial remuneration is not applicable;

h. With respect to the other matters to be Included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or Indirectly, lend or Invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement;

(v) The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable;

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention with effect from April 01, 2025 as the Company was not using accounting software for maintaining its books of account prior to that.

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAi Firm Registration No. 103523W / W100048

Deepak Kabra

Partner

Membership No. 133472

UDIN: 26133472KKLEMX8626

Place: Mumbai

Date: April 29, 2026

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026]

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions. Therefore, reporting under clause (1i)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Company has not granted any loans or made any investment or provided any guarantee or security during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii)

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it. Since, the Company does not have any employees, statutory dues in form of provident fund and employees state insurance are not applicable to the Company.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues with respect to income tax, GST, customs duty and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Since, the Company does not have any employees, there are no dues In the form of provident fund and employees state insurance.

(viii) We have not come across any transactions which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.