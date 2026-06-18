Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹462.9
Prev. Close₹465.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,60,059.18
Day's High₹479
Day's Low₹443
52 Week's High₹537
52 Week's Low₹447.56
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,75,216.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.05
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.04
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
110.55
|0
|1,16,676.68
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,688.2
|0
|58,277.81
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
110.15
|46.26
|29,727
|220.06
|0.93
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
248.97
|28.99
|17,782.17
|187.82
|0.43
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.7
|26.41
|15,374.08
|174.23
|0.7
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
C-103 Atul Projects,
Corporate Avenue New Link MIDC,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited was incorporated on October 6, 2023, as a wholly owned subsidiary of VEDL for carrying on business activities in the metal and mining sector. Pursuant to the Scheme, th...
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Reports by Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
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