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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Share Price Live

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448.08
(-3.71%)
Jun 18, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open462.9
  • Day's High479
  • 52 Wk High537
  • Prev. Close465.36
  • Day's Low443
  • 52 Wk Low 447.56
  • Turnover (lac)1,60,059.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,75,216.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹462.9

Prev. Close

₹465.36

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,60,059.18

Day's High

₹479

Day's Low

₹443

52 Week's High

₹537

52 Week's Low

₹447.56

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,75,216.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Jun, 2026|10:08 PM
Jun-2026May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 56.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.07%

Institutions: 27.07%

Non-Institutions: 16.37%

Custodian: 0.15%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.05

-0.02

Net Worth

-0.04

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

110.55

01,16,676.68402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,688.2

058,277.8110.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

110.15

46.2629,727220.060.933,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

248.97

28.9917,782.17187.820.43826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

355.7

26.4115,374.08174.230.7296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

C-103 Atul Projects,

Corporate Avenue New Link MIDC,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited was incorporated on October 6, 2023, as a wholly owned subsidiary of VEDL for carrying on business activities in the metal and mining sector. Pursuant to the Scheme, th...
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Reports by Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd share price today?

The Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹448.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd is ₹175216.67 Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd is 0 and 450.89 as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd is ₹447.56 and ₹537 as of 18 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd?

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 27.08 %
Public - 16.38 %

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