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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Company Summary

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448.08
(-3.71%)
Jun 18, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd Summary

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited was incorporated on October 6, 2023, as a wholly owned subsidiary of VEDL for carrying on business activities in the metal and mining sector. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company is primarily engaged in mining and processing of bauxite and refining of alumina and extraction, manufacture, and sale of aluminium. Company own and operates one of the worlds largest aluminium smelters in Jharsuguda, Odisha with a smelting capability of 1.85 MTPA and also operates two captive thermal power plants at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1,215 MW and 1,800 MW respectively to serve energy requirements of the Jharsuguda smelter (aggregating to 3,015 MW captive thermal power generation capacity).

Company also owns and operates an alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Kalahandi, Odisha with a refining capacity of 5 MTPA and associated captive co-generating power plants at 155 MW with ongoing expansion of a 50 MW co-generating power plant. The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (VEDL), in its meeting held on September 29, 2023 had approved a Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of various businesses of the Company, namely, demerger of the Companys Aluminium, Merchant Power, Oil & Gas, Base Metals, and Iron Ore. As provided in the Scheme and upheld by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench in its order dated 16 December 2025, the Aluminium Segment has transferred into the Company.

Additionally, investment in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) has transferred into the Company, making the Scheme effective from May 1, 2026. 3,91,03,88,057 Equity Shares of Re. 1/ - each have been allotted pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement.
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