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Vellora Impact Ltd Balance Sheet

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14.3
(-2.92%)
Aug 10, 2026|08:05:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.6

-1.94

-1.99

-2.08

Net Worth

-4.03

3.63

3.58

3.49

Minority Interest

Debt

3.52

3.45

3.42

0.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.47

7.08

7

4.18

Fixed Assets

0.18

1.57

1.88

1.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.71

5.42

4.65

2.17

Inventories

3.15

7.66

5.38

1.42

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.73

2.8

1.95

3.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.74

1.04

1.07

0.76

Sundry Creditors

-3.56

-5.82

-3.58

-2.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.77

-0.26

-0.17

-0.19

Cash

0.05

0.04

0.44

0.04

Total Assets

-0.47

7.06

7

4.18

Pratiksha Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

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