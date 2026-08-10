Vellora Impact Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.6
-1.94
-1.99
-2.08
Net Worth
-4.03
3.63
3.58
3.49
Minority Interest
Debt
3.52
3.45
3.42
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.47
7.08
7
4.18
Fixed Assets
0.18
1.57
1.88
1.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.71
5.42
4.65
2.17
Inventories
3.15
7.66
5.38
1.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.73
2.8
1.95
3.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.74
1.04
1.07
0.76
Sundry Creditors
-3.56
-5.82
-3.58
-2.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.77
-0.26
-0.17
-0.19
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.44
0.04
Total Assets
-0.47
7.06
7
4.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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