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Vellora Impact Ltd Share Price Live

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14.3
(-2.92%)
Aug 10, 2026|08:05:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open15
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High27.75
  • Prev. Close14.73
  • Day's Low14.06
  • 52 Wk Low 13.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.04
  • P/E1.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.72
  • EPS13.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vellora Impact Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹15

Prev. Close

₹14.73

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.04

Day's High

₹15

Day's Low

₹14.06

52 Week's High

₹27.75

52 Week's Low

₹13.5

Book Value

₹1.72

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.97

P/E

1.07

EPS

13.79

Divi. Yield

0

Vellora Impact Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2025

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19 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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30 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Vellora Impact Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Vellora Impact Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Aug, 2026|07:15 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 96.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Vellora Impact Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.6

-1.94

-1.99

-2.08

Net Worth

-4.03

3.63

3.58

3.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.34

16.07

10.89

12.72

yoy growth (%)

-29.38

47.53

-14.42

15.34

Raw materials

-8.19

-13.26

-8.13

-10.28

As % of sales

72.23

82.5

74.64

80.81

Employee costs

-1.22

-1.08

-0.89

-0.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.11

0.13

0.05

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

0.04

-0.27

-0.1

0.09

Working capital

-0.13

-1.01

0.16

-1.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.38

47.53

-14.42

15.34

Op profit growth

45.45

6.3

59.66

-43.6

EBIT growth

68.71

-0.36

30.78

-10.85

Net profit growth

-391.68

-657.14

-81.14

670.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

11.13

8.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

11.13

8.15

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.01

Other Income

0

0

Vellora Impact Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,662

65.821,69,156.76829.870.694,249.38104.78

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,616.5

39.3377,559.56566.30.353,716.14426.52

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

7,097

110.0160,523.2285.20.17614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,518

71.7949,630.231710.071,211647.24

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,309.6

044,114.0113.0401,233.6352.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vellora Impact Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Executive Director / WTD

H K Bhatt

Executive Director & CFO

J K Patel

Non Executive Director

Monika Chauhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alkesh Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Paresh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Gupta

Independent Director

Halubhai Vaghjibhai Rabari

Additional Executive Director.

Sumit Harjibhai Gol

Non Executive Director

Kalpesh Kamani

Additional Independent Director

Khushbu Hemanshu Nadapara

Additional Independent Director

Kishan Rajeshbhai Mendapara

Registered Office

26/Office, Newyork Tradecentre,

Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: 91-79-6632390/2265/6609530/6640071

Website: http://www.pratikshachemicals.com

Email: exports@dharapratikhsa.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Pratiksha Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Pratiksha Chemicals Private Limited on April 24, 1991. To part finance ambitious expansion projects, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Com...
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Reports by Vellora Impact Ltd

Company FAQs

The Vellora Impact Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vellora Impact Ltd is ₹7.97 Cr. as of 10 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Vellora Impact Ltd is 1.07 and 8.54 as of 10 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vellora Impact Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vellora Impact Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹27.75 as of 10 Aug ‘26
Vellora Impact Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.18%, 3 Years at -13.30%, 1 Year at -29.49%, 6 Month at -35.42%, 3 Month at -15.44% and 1 Month at -14.31%.
The shareholding pattern of Vellora Impact Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.12 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 96.84 %

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