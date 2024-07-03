Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹14.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹14.06
52 Week's High₹27.75
52 Week's Low₹13.5
Book Value₹1.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.97
P/E1.07
EPS13.79
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.6
-1.94
-1.99
-2.08
Net Worth
-4.03
3.63
3.58
3.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.34
16.07
10.89
12.72
yoy growth (%)
-29.38
47.53
-14.42
15.34
Raw materials
-8.19
-13.26
-8.13
-10.28
As % of sales
72.23
82.5
74.64
80.81
Employee costs
-1.22
-1.08
-0.89
-0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.11
0.13
0.05
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
0.04
-0.27
-0.1
0.09
Working capital
-0.13
-1.01
0.16
-1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.38
47.53
-14.42
15.34
Op profit growth
45.45
6.3
59.66
-43.6
EBIT growth
68.71
-0.36
30.78
-10.85
Net profit growth
-391.68
-657.14
-81.14
670.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
11.13
8.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
11.13
8.15
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.01
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,662
|65.82
|1,69,156.76
|829.87
|0.69
|4,249.38
|104.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,616.5
|39.33
|77,559.56
|566.3
|0.35
|3,716.14
|426.52
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
7,097
|110.01
|60,523.22
|85.2
|0.17
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,518
|71.79
|49,630.23
|171
|0.07
|1,211
|647.24
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,309.6
|0
|44,114.01
|13.04
|0
|1,233.63
|52.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Executive Director / WTD
H K Bhatt
Executive Director & CFO
J K Patel
Non Executive Director
Monika Chauhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alkesh Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Paresh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Gupta
Independent Director
Halubhai Vaghjibhai Rabari
Additional Executive Director.
Sumit Harjibhai Gol
Non Executive Director
Kalpesh Kamani
Additional Independent Director
Khushbu Hemanshu Nadapara
Additional Independent Director
Kishan Rajeshbhai Mendapara
26/Office, Newyork Tradecentre,
Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 91-79-6632390/2265/6609530/6640071
Website: http://www.pratikshachemicals.com
Email: exports@dharapratikhsa.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Pratiksha Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Pratiksha Chemicals Private Limited on April 24, 1991. To part finance ambitious expansion projects, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Com...
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Reports by Vellora Impact Ltd
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