AGM 18/09/2025 This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the company schedule to be held on Thursday,18th September,2025 at 4:00 P.M. The detail notice is attached herewith. Proceeding of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 18th September,2025 at 4:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.09.2025)