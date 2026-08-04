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Vellora Impact Ltd Board Meeting

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14.3
(-2.92%)
Aug 10, 2026|08:05:00 PM

Pratiksha Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/08/2025calendar-icon
10/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Aug 202630 Jul 2026
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date timing of the Rights Issue and other terms and conditions with respect to the Rights Issue. Rescheduling of the Meeting of the Rights issue Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.08.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202627 Jul 2026
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve various businesses Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Vellora Impact Limited held today i.e. Thursday, 30th July, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2026)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202617 Jul 2026
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve as attached Financial Result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202630 Jun 2026
Intimation for Appointment and Resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting14 May 202611 May 2026
Quarterly Results Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as attached Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended on 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2026)
Board Meeting1 May 20261 May 2026
Appointment of Ms. Priya Tomar and Resignation of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani Appointment of Ms. Priya Tomar and Resignation of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani With Reference to our earlier disclosure dated May 1, 2026 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.06.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202629 Apr 2026
As attached
Board Meeting6 Apr 20261 Apr 2026
As attached
Board Meeting24 Feb 202624 Feb 2026
as per attachment.
Board Meeting5 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
As per the attachment Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, 5Th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
Board Meeting21 Jan 202616 Jan 2026
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per attachment. Outcome for Board Meeting (As per BSE announcement dated on : 22.01.2026)
Board Meeting26 Dec 202526 Dec 2025
As attached
Board Meeting11 Dec 202511 Dec 2025
Shifting of Registered Office
Board Meeting5 Nov 202529 Oct 2025
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 05th November 2025 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025. 2. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Sumit Harjibhai Gol (DIN: 11367027) as the Additional Executive Director of the company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani (DIN: 11366816) as the Additional Non-Executive Director of the company subject to shareholders approval. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
1. To Consider and approve Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting, Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the financial year 2024-25 and fixed Day, Date, Time and book closure for the same. 2. To consider and approved the appointment of M/s A shah & Associates, Practicing company Secretary as a scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Halubhai Vaghjibhai Rabari (DIN: 11238652) as the Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company subject to shareholders approval

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