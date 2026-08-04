Board Meeting 4 Aug 2026 30 Jul 2026

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date timing of the Rights Issue and other terms and conditions with respect to the Rights Issue. Rescheduling of the Meeting of the Rights issue Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.08.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2026 27 Jul 2026

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve various businesses Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Vellora Impact Limited held today i.e. Thursday, 30th July, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2026 17 Jul 2026

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve as attached Financial Result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2026

Intimation for Appointment and Resignation of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 14 May 2026 11 May 2026

Quarterly Results Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as attached Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended on 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2026)

Board Meeting 1 May 2026 1 May 2026

Appointment of Ms. Priya Tomar and Resignation of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani Appointment of Ms. Priya Tomar and Resignation of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani With Reference to our earlier disclosure dated May 1, 2026 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.06.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 29 Apr 2026

As attached

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2026 1 Apr 2026

As attached

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 24 Feb 2026

as per attachment.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

As per the attachment Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Thursday, 5Th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 16 Jan 2026

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per attachment. Outcome for Board Meeting (As per BSE announcement dated on : 22.01.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2025 26 Dec 2025

As attached

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Shifting of Registered Office

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 05th November 2025 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. 1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025. 2. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Sumit Harjibhai Gol (DIN: 11367027) as the Additional Executive Director of the company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Approval of Appointment of Mr. Kalpesh Kamani (DIN: 11366816) as the Additional Non-Executive Director of the company subject to shareholders approval. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025