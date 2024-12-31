Venus Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.37
13.37
13.37
26.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
495.22
464.68
436.05
374.09
Net Worth
508.59
478.05
449.42
400.18
Minority Interest
Debt
38.68
38.68
38.68
47.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.78
43.43
32.81
3.63
Total Liabilities
576.05
560.16
520.91
451.33
Fixed Assets
223.85
225.77
249.9
269.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.24
20.27
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.86
32.78
33.49
0
Networking Capital
247.46
228.01
187.4
151.64
Inventories
117.81
113.6
125.63
119.69
Inventory Days
79.72
84.89
Sundry Debtors
89.54
84.92
30.41
16.44
Debtor Days
19.29
11.66
Other Current Assets
123.18
111.02
121.92
110.99
Sundry Creditors
-43.44
-48.95
-50.2
-68.97
Creditor Days
31.85
48.91
Other Current Liabilities
-39.63
-32.58
-40.36
-26.51
Cash
67.64
53.3
49.97
30.24
Total Assets
576.05
560.13
520.9
451.33
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.Read More
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.