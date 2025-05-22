Venus Remedies Secures Ukrainian GMP Certification for Baddi Facility

Venus Remedies Ltd has received the renewal of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification from Ukraine’s Drug regulatory authority on Thursday, May 22. The Unit-II manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh has been inspected by SSFD and before this, requalification comes from the State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC) of Ukraine, validating the status of Unit II as per the International pharma-requirements.

Ukraine is a member of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S), a cooperative of 56 regulatory authorities across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. Renewed GMP certification will further the credibility of Venus Remedies in the regulated markets, particularly in the PIC/S countries, further strengthening the global presence and export prospects of the Company.

The Unit-II Baddi plant, which got the renewed certification, has state-of-art infrastructure and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to cater to complex therapeutic segments in an efficient manner.

Saransh Chaudhary, President - Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre said the renewal reinforces that the company is committed to global quality standards. Further, he said this achievement will not only strengthen Venus Remedies in Ukraine, but will also facilitate more expanded access to other PIC/S controlled markets and will assist in the fast growth of Venus Remedies in the international market.

