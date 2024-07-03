iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Remedies Ltd Share Price

302.35
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:57 PM

  • Open319.65
  • Day's High319.7
  • 52 Wk High430
  • Prev. Close318.1
  • Day's Low299
  • 52 Wk Low 281.1
  • Turnover (lac)89.35
  • P/E12.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value390.74
  • EPS25.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)404.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Venus Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

319.65

Prev. Close

318.1

Turnover(Lac.)

89.35

Day's High

319.7

Day's Low

299

52 Week's High

430

52 Week's Low

281.1

Book Value

390.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

404.15

P/E

12.3

EPS

25.74

Divi. Yield

0

Venus Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Venus Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

31 Dec 2024|09:16 PM

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

6 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

Venus Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.75%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 56.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venus Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.37

13.37

13.37

26.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

495.22

464.68

436.05

374.09

Net Worth

508.59

478.05

449.42

400.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

575.18

514.62

322.35

355.07

yoy growth (%)

11.76

59.64

-9.21

-5.42

Raw materials

-375.96

-336.68

-176.8

-205.42

As % of sales

65.36

65.42

54.84

57.85

Employee costs

-43.74

-35.88

-33.78

-27.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.67

17.61

2.54

-23.42

Depreciation

-32.57

-34.28

-31.05

-32.72

Tax paid

4.31

13.21

-1.96

-3.16

Working capital

55.88

-86.12

20.69

-11.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.76

59.64

-9.21

-5.42

Op profit growth

46.85

8.81

-1.13

-7.88

EBIT growth

47.2

94.58

34.96

31.88

Net profit growth

-9.73

-759.69

-69.05

31.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

601.45

555.51

600.18

548.12

341.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

601.45

555.51

600.18

548.12

341.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.58

10.32

8.31

43.07

5.31

Venus Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venus Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pawan Chaudhary

Joint Managing Director

Manu Chaudhary

Deputy Managing Director

Peeyush Jain

Executive Director

Ashutosh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Kodan

Independent Director

Navdeep Sud

Independent Director

Savita Gupta

Whole-time Director

Akshansh Chaudhary

Independent Director

Nps Monga

Independent Director

Jagdish Chander Sharma

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venus Remedies Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Venus Remedies Ltd (formerly known Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd), was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The Company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The Company is one of the handful player in pharmaceutical sector to launch injectables globally. It has manufacturing facilities in Panchkula and Baddi , and research and development centre under the name of Venus Medicine Research Centre (in India). In priority, the Company was mainly engaged in I/V Fluids & Injectables, Ceftazidime, Amlodipine, Gliclazide, Lisinopril, etc.The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible forms at Panchkula district at Haryana. In 1994 it introduced Eye/Ear/Nose drops. The company received the certificate as WHO-GMP as specified by WHO,Geneva. Venus Remedies set up a Cephalosporin project with an Australian collaboration with US-FDA standards at a cost of Rs.4.5 crores. The company is manufacturing injections for the top companies like Panacea Biotech ltd,Morepan Labortories ltd etc.In 2001 with the help of Product Development Committee(PDC) Venus Remedies had introduced 13 new products in the Animal Health Division namely Megox-3000,Paroxin-3000,Pisa-3000,Mical,Ronid,Dexolyte and Detox.The year 2005-06 saw many new milestone achievements by the Company like commercial operation of its most modern and techno-savvy manufacturing unit at Baddi, formation of a WOS in Germany and acquis
Company FAQs

What is the Venus Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Venus Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹302.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venus Remedies Ltd is ₹404.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Venus Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Venus Remedies Ltd is 12.3 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Venus Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venus Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venus Remedies Ltd is ₹281.1 and ₹430 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Venus Remedies Ltd?

Venus Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.18%, 3 Years at -8.32%, 1 Year at -22.91%, 6 Month at -14.43%, 3 Month at -2.97% and 1 Month at -0.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Venus Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Venus Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.76 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 56.91 %

