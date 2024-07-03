Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Venus Remedies Ltd (formerly known Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd), was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The Company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The Company is one of the handful player in pharmaceutical sector to launch injectables globally. It has manufacturing facilities in Panchkula and Baddi , and research and development centre under the name of Venus Medicine Research Centre (in India). In priority, the Company was mainly engaged in I/V Fluids & Injectables, Ceftazidime, Amlodipine, Gliclazide, Lisinopril, etc.The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible forms at Panchkula district at Haryana. In 1994 it introduced Eye/Ear/Nose drops. The company received the certificate as WHO-GMP as specified by WHO,Geneva. Venus Remedies set up a Cephalosporin project with an Australian collaboration with US-FDA standards at a cost of Rs.4.5 crores. The company is manufacturing injections for the top companies like Panacea Biotech ltd,Morepan Labortories ltd etc.In 2001 with the help of Product Development Committee(PDC) Venus Remedies had introduced 13 new products in the Animal Health Division namely Megox-3000,Paroxin-3000,Pisa-3000,Mical,Ronid,Dexolyte and Detox.The year 2005-06 saw many new milestone achievements by the Company like commercial operation of its most modern and techno-savvy manufacturing unit at Baddi, formation of a WOS in Germany and acquis

Read More