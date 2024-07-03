SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹319.65
Prev. Close₹318.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.35
Day's High₹319.7
Day's Low₹299
52 Week's High₹430
52 Week's Low₹281.1
Book Value₹390.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)404.15
P/E12.3
EPS25.74
Divi. Yield0
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.37
13.37
13.37
26.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
495.22
464.68
436.05
374.09
Net Worth
508.59
478.05
449.42
400.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
575.18
514.62
322.35
355.07
yoy growth (%)
11.76
59.64
-9.21
-5.42
Raw materials
-375.96
-336.68
-176.8
-205.42
As % of sales
65.36
65.42
54.84
57.85
Employee costs
-43.74
-35.88
-33.78
-27.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.67
17.61
2.54
-23.42
Depreciation
-32.57
-34.28
-31.05
-32.72
Tax paid
4.31
13.21
-1.96
-3.16
Working capital
55.88
-86.12
20.69
-11.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.76
59.64
-9.21
-5.42
Op profit growth
46.85
8.81
-1.13
-7.88
EBIT growth
47.2
94.58
34.96
31.88
Net profit growth
-9.73
-759.69
-69.05
31.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
601.45
555.51
600.18
548.12
341.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
601.45
555.51
600.18
548.12
341.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.58
10.32
8.31
43.07
5.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pawan Chaudhary
Joint Managing Director
Manu Chaudhary
Deputy Managing Director
Peeyush Jain
Executive Director
Ashutosh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Kodan
Independent Director
Navdeep Sud
Independent Director
Savita Gupta
Whole-time Director
Akshansh Chaudhary
Independent Director
Nps Monga
Independent Director
Jagdish Chander Sharma
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Summary
Incorporated in 1989 Venus Remedies Ltd (formerly known Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd), was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The Company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The Company is one of the handful player in pharmaceutical sector to launch injectables globally. It has manufacturing facilities in Panchkula and Baddi , and research and development centre under the name of Venus Medicine Research Centre (in India). In priority, the Company was mainly engaged in I/V Fluids & Injectables, Ceftazidime, Amlodipine, Gliclazide, Lisinopril, etc.The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible forms at Panchkula district at Haryana. In 1994 it introduced Eye/Ear/Nose drops. The company received the certificate as WHO-GMP as specified by WHO,Geneva. Venus Remedies set up a Cephalosporin project with an Australian collaboration with US-FDA standards at a cost of Rs.4.5 crores. The company is manufacturing injections for the top companies like Panacea Biotech ltd,Morepan Labortories ltd etc.In 2001 with the help of Product Development Committee(PDC) Venus Remedies had introduced 13 new products in the Animal Health Division namely Megox-3000,Paroxin-3000,Pisa-3000,Mical,Ronid,Dexolyte and Detox.The year 2005-06 saw many new milestone achievements by the Company like commercial operation of its most modern and techno-savvy manufacturing unit at Baddi, formation of a WOS in Germany and acquis
Read More
The Venus Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹302.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venus Remedies Ltd is ₹404.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Venus Remedies Ltd is 12.3 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venus Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venus Remedies Ltd is ₹281.1 and ₹430 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Venus Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.18%, 3 Years at -8.32%, 1 Year at -22.91%, 6 Month at -14.43%, 3 Month at -2.97% and 1 Month at -0.16%.
