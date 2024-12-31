iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Remedies Ltd Key Ratios

295.85
(-0.64%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:02:30 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.21

61.52

-8.88

-6.9

Op profit growth

15.5

31.74

3.4

-22.17

EBIT growth

-3.25

170.16

78.77

-38

Net profit growth

-34.06

-717.69

-67.42

79.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.37

9.81

12.02

10.59

EBIT margin

6.16

6.95

4.15

2.11

Net profit margin

6.8

11.26

-2.94

-8.24

RoCE

7.59

7.5

2.26

1.12

RoNW

2.42

4.26

-0.72

-2.04

RoA

2.09

3.03

-0.4

-1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

30.47

50.04

-8.1

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.37

21.46

-34.03

-52.28

Book value per share

329.5

324.32

262

293.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.82

5.48

-2.77

0

P/CEPS

49.97

12.79

-0.66

-1.25

P/B

0.81

0.84

0.08

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

4.99

4.88

5.33

9.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

11.85

52.61

-252.87

11.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.53

20.88

41.92

46.33

Inventory days

74.88

86.93

150.2

136.61

Creditor days

-41.73

-40.2

-40.81

-32.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-76.69

-2.92

-1.05

-0.22

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0.04

0.67

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

-0.12

0.37

5.34

7.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.38

-62.17

-51.36

-55.06

Employee costs

-8.74

-8.39

-13.56

-10.55

Other costs

-16.49

-19.61

-23.04

-23.77

Venus Remedies : related Articles

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

31 Dec 2024|09:16 PM

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Read More
Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

6 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

Read More

