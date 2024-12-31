Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.21
61.52
-8.88
-6.9
Op profit growth
15.5
31.74
3.4
-22.17
EBIT growth
-3.25
170.16
78.77
-38
Net profit growth
-34.06
-717.69
-67.42
79.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.37
9.81
12.02
10.59
EBIT margin
6.16
6.95
4.15
2.11
Net profit margin
6.8
11.26
-2.94
-8.24
RoCE
7.59
7.5
2.26
1.12
RoNW
2.42
4.26
-0.72
-2.04
RoA
2.09
3.03
-0.4
-1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.47
50.04
-8.1
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.37
21.46
-34.03
-52.28
Book value per share
329.5
324.32
262
293.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.82
5.48
-2.77
0
P/CEPS
49.97
12.79
-0.66
-1.25
P/B
0.81
0.84
0.08
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
4.99
4.88
5.33
9.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
11.85
52.61
-252.87
11.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.53
20.88
41.92
46.33
Inventory days
74.88
86.93
150.2
136.61
Creditor days
-41.73
-40.2
-40.81
-32.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-76.69
-2.92
-1.05
-0.22
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0.04
0.67
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
-0.12
0.37
5.34
7.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.38
-62.17
-51.36
-55.06
Employee costs
-8.74
-8.39
-13.56
-10.55
Other costs
-16.49
-19.61
-23.04
-23.77
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.Read More
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.