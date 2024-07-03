iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venus Remedies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

302.55
(-1.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

406.29

399.87

456.72

436.75

258.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

406.29

399.87

456.72

436.75

258.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.66

7.04

6.06

19.03

3.94

Total Income

413.95

406.91

462.78

455.78

262.34

Total Expenditure

366.06

364.29

400.15

387.47

225.12

PBIDT

47.89

42.62

62.63

68.31

37.23

Interest

0.19

0.41

0.48

12.06

15.15

PBDT

47.7

42.21

62.15

56.25

22.07

Depreciation

20.53

24.01

25.97

25.9

25.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.84

0

-4.31

3.7

1.15

Deferred Tax

2.36

2.69

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

17.97

15.51

40.49

26.66

-4.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.97

15.51

40.49

26.66

-4.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

2.54

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.97

15.51

40.49

24.12

-4.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.44

11.6

30.68

21.6

-3.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.37

13.37

13.37

12.34

12.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.78

10.65

13.71

15.64

14.4

PBDTM(%)

11.74

10.55

13.6

12.87

8.54

PATM(%)

4.42

3.87

8.86

6.1

-1.78

Venus Remedies: Related NEWS

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|09:16 PM

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Read More
Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Venus Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.