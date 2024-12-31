Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies has achieved a landmark success as its antibiotic-carbapenem facility in Moldova has received GMP certification from the Ministry of Health, Moldova. The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Earlier this December, Venus Remedies got marketing authorization in the Philippines for Pemetrexed 500mg, which is a chemotherapy lifesaver in lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The company on 29 November informed the plan of its wholly owned subsidiary in Hungary with its German arm, Venus Pharma GmbH to have a stronger base in Eastern Europe. Last month, it secured GMP approval for its pre-filled syringe facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh from the Malaysia’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

Venus Remedies thus goes one step forward as these latest milestones signify dedication towards innovation, quality, and globalization that advances quality health solutions for humanity at large. Through a strategic approach in focusing on both oncology and antibiotics, Venus Remedies has managed to fill up medical care gaps while offering effective treatment at the right time for all patients worldwide.

Venus Remedies maintains its leadership position by ensuring high-quality pharmaceutical products delivered to clients all over the world.