Venus Remedies Ltd Corporate Actions

294.65
(2.01%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:23 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Venus Remedies: Related News

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

31 Dec 2024|09:16 PM

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

6 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

