Venus Remedies Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

Venus Remedies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Board approved the establishment of wholly owned subsidiary in Hungary by its wholly owned subsidiary Venus Pharma GmbH, Germany
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Boar meeting is scheduled for 29th October 2024 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the period ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 29.10.24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of independent director(s). 3. To finalize the date of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Any other business with permission of the Chair. outcome as per the pdf attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 20th July 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider the appointment of independent director. 2. To finalize the date of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled 20th July 2024 has been postponed till further notice due to non-availability of quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Financial Results for the period ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Venus Remedies: Related News

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

31 Dec 2024

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

6 Nov 2024

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

