Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Board approved the establishment of wholly owned subsidiary in Hungary by its wholly owned subsidiary Venus Pharma GmbH, Germany

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Boar meeting is scheduled for 29th October 2024 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the period ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 29.10.24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of independent director(s). 3. To finalize the date of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 4. Any other business with permission of the Chair. outcome as per the pdf attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 20th July 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider the appointment of independent director. 2. To finalize the date of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled 20th July 2024 has been postponed till further notice due to non-availability of quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

VENUS REMEDIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024