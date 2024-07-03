Venus Remedies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
601.45
555.51
600.18
548.12
341.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
601.45
555.51
600.18
548.12
341.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.58
10.32
8.31
43.07
5.31
Total Income
613.03
565.83
608.49
591.2
346.77
Total Expenditure
541.85
495.49
538.07
494.35
309.49
PBIDT
71.18
70.34
70.42
96.85
37.29
Interest
0.09
0.12
0.48
13.02
13.31
PBDT
71.09
70.22
69.94
83.83
23.98
Depreciation
26.44
32.3
33.53
35.28
32.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.22
0
0
-13.21
1.96
Deferred Tax
3.94
11.36
-4.32
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
28.49
26.56
40.73
61.77
-10
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.49
26.56
40.73
61.77
-10
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
23.44
-6.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.49
26.56
40.73
38.33
-3.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.31
19.88
30.86
50.04
-8.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.37
13.37
13.37
12.34
12.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.83
12.66
11.73
17.66
10.92
PBDTM(%)
11.81
12.64
11.65
15.29
7.02
PATM(%)
4.73
4.78
6.78
11.26
-2.92
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.Read More
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.Read More
