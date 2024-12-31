Venus Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.67
17.61
2.54
-23.42
Depreciation
-32.57
-34.28
-31.05
-32.72
Tax paid
4.31
13.21
-1.96
-3.16
Working capital
55.88
-86.12
20.69
-11.18
Other operating items
Operating
72.28
-89.56
-9.77
-70.48
Capital expenditure
-3.53
-8.03
-79.24
13.23
Free cash flow
68.74
-97.6
-89.01
-57.25
Equity raised
775.93
653.47
683.78
764.12
Investing
0
0
0
-28.6
Financing
86.2
-72.13
15.73
92.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
930.88
483.73
610.5
770.66
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.Read More
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.Read More
