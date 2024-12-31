iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

301.65
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Venus Remedies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.67

17.61

2.54

-23.42

Depreciation

-32.57

-34.28

-31.05

-32.72

Tax paid

4.31

13.21

-1.96

-3.16

Working capital

55.88

-86.12

20.69

-11.18

Other operating items

Operating

72.28

-89.56

-9.77

-70.48

Capital expenditure

-3.53

-8.03

-79.24

13.23

Free cash flow

68.74

-97.6

-89.01

-57.25

Equity raised

775.93

653.47

683.78

764.12

Investing

0

0

0

-28.6

Financing

86.2

-72.13

15.73

92.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

930.88

483.73

610.5

770.66

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

Venus Remedies Secures Key Approvals, Strengthens Global Market Reach

31 Dec 2024|09:16 PM

The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

Venus Remedies gets approval for pre-filled syringe facility

6 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.

