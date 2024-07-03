Venus Remedies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
167.45
108.61
195.16
143.42
167.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
167.45
108.61
195.16
143.42
167.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.58
1.59
3.92
2.35
3.05
Total Income
178.03
110.2
199.08
145.77
170.77
Total Expenditure
162.53
97.35
175.69
131.43
149.93
PBIDT
15.5
12.85
23.39
14.34
20.84
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.06
PBDT
15.48
12.83
23.37
14.32
20.78
Depreciation
6.41
5.98
5.91
6.54
6.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.73
2.54
5.38
-0.23
3.68
Deferred Tax
1.83
3.09
1.57
1.16
0.72
Reported Profit After Tax
3.51
1.22
10.51
6.85
9.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.51
1.22
10.51
6.85
9.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.51
1.22
10.51
6.85
9.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.63
0.92
7.86
5.13
7.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.37
13.37
13.37
13.37
13.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.25
11.83
11.98
9.99
12.42
PBDTM(%)
9.24
11.81
11.97
9.98
12.38
PATM(%)
2.09
1.12
5.38
4.77
5.92
The company is now set to further expand into Eastern Europe as this recognition ensures patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable and effective antibiotics.Read More
Furthermore, the NPRA's recognition will enable Venus Remedies to capitalise on the expanding global demand for enoxaparin.Read More
