Venus Remedies Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1989 Venus Remedies Ltd (formerly known Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd), was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The Company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The Company is one of the handful player in pharmaceutical sector to launch injectables globally. It has manufacturing facilities in Panchkula and Baddi , and research and development centre under the name of Venus Medicine Research Centre (in India). In priority, the Company was mainly engaged in I/V Fluids & Injectables, Ceftazidime, Amlodipine, Gliclazide, Lisinopril, etc.The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible forms at Panchkula district at Haryana. In 1994 it introduced Eye/Ear/Nose drops. The company received the certificate as WHO-GMP as specified by WHO,Geneva. Venus Remedies set up a Cephalosporin project with an Australian collaboration with US-FDA standards at a cost of Rs.4.5 crores. The company is manufacturing injections for the top companies like Panacea Biotech ltd,Morepan Labortories ltd etc.In 2001 with the help of Product Development Committee(PDC) Venus Remedies had introduced 13 new products in the Animal Health Division namely Megox-3000,Paroxin-3000,Pisa-3000,Mical,Ronid,Dexolyte and Detox.The year 2005-06 saw many new milestone achievements by the Company like commercial operation of its most modern and techno-savvy manufacturing unit at Baddi, formation of a WOS in Germany and acquisition of a running, German-GMP certified pharmaceutical unit at Werne, Germany, launch of its second R&D Product after DCGI Approval etc. There was a rigorous activity for development on all fronts and the Company made huge investments in projects at Panchkula, Baddi and now at Werne, Germany for renovations, new Projects and acquisition as well. The Company was the first to launch Injection Meropenem in Paediatric Dosage of 125 mg in its Domestic Marketing during the year 2006-07. It further launched fourth research product, a fixed dose combination of cephalosporin with aminoglycoside under the Tobracef brand in 2008-09. It launched its anti-cancer drug Docetaxel in Europe by end 2011, launched ACHNIL, the once-a-day pain management therapy in India in 2011; launched Cytomib, a first-time therapy against blood cancer in 2011; launched Taxedol in threestrengths-20 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg in 2012.In 2013, the Company established pre-clinical proof of concept for its Drug -Protein-Polymer- Conjugate (DPPC); introduced Ready-to-Use a Single Vial Taxedol in India; launched Trois, a miracle nano-emulsion for arthritic Pain; launched Elores - CSE 1034, a US patent protected product in India, launched its first OTC product Ezenus. In 2014, the Company launched ELORES, an antibiotic to fight superbugs. In 2021-22, it launched first product in the consumer healthcare space, R3SET - a Pain Management solution. Besides this, Venpocare dealing with Wound Healing was also launched during year 2022. To make internal processes smart and streamlined, many solutions including an automated order processing system, retail billing system, new warehouse (VFC) with barcode automation, etc. were launched. For quicker and more effective decision-making, aBI tool like Tableau was also launched in 2022.