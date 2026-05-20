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Vertis Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

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107.55
(-0.60%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202614 May 2026
Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. VERTIS: Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Finance Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday May 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
The Board of Directors (Board) of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited (formerly known as Highway Concessions One Private Limited), acting as the Investment Manager of Vertis Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust) (Trust), vide its resolution passed on Friday, April 24, 2026
Board Meeting20 Mar 202620 Mar 2026
Vikram Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202623 Jan 2026
Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Meeting of Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, January 30, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30-01-2026)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202531 Oct 2025
Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, November 07, 2025. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and distribution Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202513 Jun 2025
Prior Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 to consider and approve, raising of funds through fresh issuance of non-convertible debt securities and commercial papers in one or more tranches/ series/ issuances/phases, subject to applicable laws and necessary approval from the regulatory/statutory authorities, as may be required. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.06.2025)

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