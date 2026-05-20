|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|14 May 2026
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. VERTIS: Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Finance Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday May 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|The Board of Directors (Board) of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited (formerly known as Highway Concessions One Private Limited), acting as the Investment Manager of Vertis Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust) (Trust), vide its resolution passed on Friday, April 24, 2026
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2026
|20 Mar 2026
|Vikram Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Meeting of Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, January 30, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30-01-2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, November 07, 2025. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and distribution Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2025
|13 Jun 2025
|Prior Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 to consider and approve, raising of funds through fresh issuance of non-convertible debt securities and commercial papers in one or more tranches/ series/ issuances/phases, subject to applicable laws and necessary approval from the regulatory/statutory authorities, as may be required. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.06.2025)
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