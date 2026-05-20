Board Meeting 20 May 2026 14 May 2026

Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. VERTIS: Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Finance Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday May 20, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

The Board of Directors (Board) of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited (formerly known as Highway Concessions One Private Limited), acting as the Investment Manager of Vertis Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust) (Trust), vide its resolution passed on Friday, April 24, 2026

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2026 20 Mar 2026

Vikram Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2026.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Meeting of Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, January 30, 2026. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30-01-2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vertis Fund Advisors Private Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, November 07, 2025. Vertis Infrastructure Trust has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and distribution Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2025 13 Jun 2025