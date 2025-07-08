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Vertis Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

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107.55
(-0.60%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open107.99
  • Day's High107.99
  • 52 Wk High111
  • Prev. Close108.2
  • Day's Low107.55
  • 52 Wk Low 98.2
  • Turnover (lac)161.32
  • P/E10.96
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value96.43
  • EPS9.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,239.88
  • Div. Yield9.45
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vertis Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹107.99

Prev. Close

₹108.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹161.32

Day's High

₹107.99

Day's Low

₹107.55

52 Week's High

₹111

52 Week's Low

₹98.2

Book Value

₹96.43

Face Value

₹100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,239.88

P/E

10.96

EPS

9.87

Divi. Yield

9.45

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

30 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2025

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.6289

Record Date: 23 May, 2026

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Vertis Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Vertis Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.75%

Foreign: 57.75%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.43%

Institutions: 26.43%

Non-Institutions: 15.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vertis Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

12,861.06

6,859

4,155

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,895.87

-1,277.12

-571.51

Net Worth

10,965.19

5,581.88

3,583.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,903.28

2,219.64

2,060.13

639.99

182.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,903.28

2,219.64

2,060.13

639.99

182.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.27

79.33

11.84

3.12

15.23

Vertis Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

148.5

14.1219,959.44556.952.4832.9797.3

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

171.58

14.0419,540.81385.848.39812.15140.21

Vertis Infrastructure Trust

VERTIS

107.55

10.9616,338.03295.019.45547.4184.8

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

93.37

10.648,500.3142.9812.85233.9790.79

RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust

RIIT

110.99

06,665.410.31010.67100

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vertis Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hardik Shah

Executive Director / Joint Chief Executive Officer

Gaurav Chandna

Executive Director / Joint Chief Executive Officer

Zafar Khan

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUBRAMANIAN JANAKIRAMAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudha Krishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Soma Sankara Prasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Kumar Pandey

Nominee

Michael Nachaty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GAJENDRA MEWARA

Registered Office

2nd Floor Piramal Tower,

Peninsula Corp.Park LowerParel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-9833849735

Website: http://www.highwaystrust.com

Email: charmy.bhoot@virescent.co.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust is a publicly listed infrastructure investment trust and was registered with SEBI in December 2021. The Trust invests in an...
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Reports by Vertis Infrastructure Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Vertis Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Vertis Infrastructure Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹16239.88 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is 10.96 and 1.28 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertis Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is ₹98.2 and ₹111 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

Vertis Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.42%, 6 Month at -0.88%, 3 Month at -0.42% and 1 Month at -0.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertis Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Vertis Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 57.76 %
Institutions - 26.43 %
Public - 15.81 %

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