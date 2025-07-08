Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹107.99
Prev. Close₹108.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹161.32
Day's High₹107.99
Day's Low₹107.55
52 Week's High₹111
52 Week's Low₹98.2
Book Value₹96.43
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,239.88
P/E10.96
EPS9.87
Divi. Yield9.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12,861.06
6,859
4,155
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,895.87
-1,277.12
-571.51
Net Worth
10,965.19
5,581.88
3,583.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,903.28
2,219.64
2,060.13
639.99
182.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,903.28
2,219.64
2,060.13
639.99
182.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.27
79.33
11.84
3.12
15.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
148.5
|14.12
|19,959.44
|556.95
|2.4
|832.97
|97.3
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
171.58
|14.04
|19,540.81
|385.84
|8.39
|812.15
|140.21
Vertis Infrastructure Trust
VERTIS
107.55
|10.96
|16,338.03
|295.01
|9.45
|547.41
|84.8
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
93.37
|10.64
|8,500.3
|142.98
|12.85
|233.97
|90.79
RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust
RIIT
110.99
|0
|6,665.4
|10.31
|0
|10.67
|100
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hardik Shah
Executive Director / Joint Chief Executive Officer
Gaurav Chandna
Executive Director / Joint Chief Executive Officer
Zafar Khan
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUBRAMANIAN JANAKIRAMAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudha Krishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Soma Sankara Prasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Kumar Pandey
Nominee
Michael Nachaty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GAJENDRA MEWARA
2nd Floor Piramal Tower,
Peninsula Corp.Park LowerParel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-9833849735
Website: http://www.highwaystrust.com
Email: charmy.bhoot@virescent.co.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Vertis Infrastructure Trust, formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust is a publicly listed infrastructure investment trust and was registered with SEBI in December 2021. The Trust invests in an...
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Reports by Vertis Infrastructure Trust
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