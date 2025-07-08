Vertis Infrastructure Trust Summary

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust is a publicly listed infrastructure investment trust and was registered with SEBI in December 2021. The Trust invests in and manages Indian road and highway infrastructure projects and is backed by prominent investors like KKR Fund and OTPP, which has supported its growth and expansion. As a SEBI-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), Vertis owns a significant portfolio of operational road assets across India and focuses on sustainable infrastructure development, recently raising funds through a sustainability-linked bond.



By then, Trust portfolio already had a rich operational history of 11 years, making it one of the most established roads and highways InvITs in the country. Over the years, the portfolio has been expanding steadily and it now extends to 27 assets, spanning around 8,088 lane kilometres across 10 states in India.The Trust closed two marquee acquisitions, notably becoming the only platform to win a TOT in FY 2024-25, TOT - 16 (North Telangana Expressways), a 252-km-corridor on NH44 between Nagpur and Hyderabad. Vertis acquired Swarna Tollway Private Limited (STPL) in 2023-24.



In May 2025, Trust acquired 10 assets from PNC Infratech.The Trust has crossed a milestone of Rs 250 billion Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2025. The Trust has the support of a diverse group of investors including leading global investment group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), known for investments in every asset class around the world, and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, one of the largest pension plans in the world.Apart from this, Trust has been a key part of the growth story of Indian highways. It operates a number of diverse projects in the growing portfolio - a balance of toll and annuity assets - with a focus on assets with a long concession life.



Some of them are highlighted as follows: Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd (DBCPL), Godhra Expressways Pvt Ltd (GEPL), Shillong Expressway Pvt Ltd (SEPL), Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd (UTPL), Gurgaon Sohna Highway Pvt Ltd (RAHPL), North Telangana Expressway Pvt Ltd (NTEPL), etc.