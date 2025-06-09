Dividend 20 May 2026 22 May 2026 23 May 2026 3.6289 3.6289 Final

DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT (INR) Distribution as interest 2.1929 Distribution as return of capital 0.4111 Distribution as dividend (old regime) 0.3093 Distribution as dividend (new regime) 0.6769 Distribution as other income 0.0387 TOTAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT 3.6289

Dividend 30 Jan 2026 4 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026 3 3 Final

Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2026.

Dividend 7 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025 3 3 Final

Declaration of distribution of INR 3.00 per unit to the unitholders of Vertis (Unitholders) as per the details set out below:

Dividend 13 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025 2.3711 2.3711 Final