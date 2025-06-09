|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|23 May 2026
|3.6289
|3.6289
|Final
|DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT (INR) Distribution as interest 2.1929 Distribution as return of capital 0.4111 Distribution as dividend (old regime) 0.3093 Distribution as dividend (new regime) 0.6769 Distribution as other income 0.0387 TOTAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT 3.6289
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|3
|3
|Final
|Vertis Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2026.
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|3
|3
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of INR 3.00 per unit to the unitholders of Vertis (Unitholders) as per the details set out below:
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|2.3711
|2.3711
|Final
|Declaration of distribution of INR 2.3711 per unit to the unitholders of Vertis (Unitholders) as per the details set out below:
Invest wise with Expert advice
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