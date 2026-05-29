Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the following business matters: 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026. 2. Date time place and mode to convene 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company fix record/ book closure date(s) for same and other related matters. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 1st June 2026. Please take the same on your record. Thanking you

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2026 8 Apr 2026

Conversion of Warrants and Allotment of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter /Half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 10 Aug 2025