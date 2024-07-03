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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd Share Price Live

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40.75
(0.27%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.99
  • Day's High41.5
  • 52 Wk High70
  • Prev. Close40.64
  • Day's Low38.1
  • 52 Wk Low 30.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E34.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.94
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

₹39.99

Prev. Close

₹40.64

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.33

Day's High

₹41.5

Day's Low

₹38.1

52 Week's High

₹70

52 Week's Low

₹30.2

Book Value

₹35.94

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.16

P/E

34.24

EPS

1.19

Divi. Yield

0

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2025

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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
May-2026Apr-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.45%

Non-Promoter- 2.07%

Institutions: 2.07%

Non-Institutions: 46.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.98

13.57

10.83

7.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.23

6.13

1.81

1.12

Net Worth

43.21

19.7

12.64

8.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.96

2.62

4.45

4.91

yoy growth (%)

50.9

-41.06

-9.36

-12.33

Raw materials

-1.5

-1.02

-1.25

-1.64

As % of sales

38.05

39.07

28.08

33.39

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.68

-1.48

-1.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.04

0.26

0.14

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0

Working capital

-1.82

0.12

0.86

0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.9

-41.06

-9.36

-12.33

Op profit growth

-255.18

-268.04

-120.47

-161.36

EBIT growth

8.28

-60.68

64.85

-78.95

Net profit growth

2.24

-69.86

9.75

-76.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

56

38.91

29.31

25.12

8.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56

38.91

29.31

25.12

8.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.76

1.41

1

0.95

0.63

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

652.45

63.4792,871.84557.640.51,660.6389.69

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

150.35

36.1431,317.55281.350.671,017.2857.09

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

285.95

28.4817,882.29200.170.52808.7674.97

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

750.85

24.6816,443.17166.820.27498.38171.43

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

628.75

63.7714,683.9369.420174.24202.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Vikram V Kamat

Chairperson

Nanette Dsa

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vidhi Vikram Kamat

Independent Non Exe. Director

AMMIN UMER RAJQOTWALA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meghna Makda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhakti Khanna

Registered Office

Shop No 5 Ground floor Tapovan,

A Wing Near Nahur Station,

Maharashtra - 400078

Tel: -

Website: http://www.kamatsindia.com

Email: cs@kamatsindia.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Vith...
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Reports by Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹74.16 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is 34.24 and 1.13 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹30.2 and ₹70 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.31%, 3 Years at -5.95%, 1 Year at -34.41%, 6 Month at -26.40%, 3 Month at -15.10% and 1 Month at -5.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.45 %
Institutions - 2.08 %
Public - 46.47 %

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