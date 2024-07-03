Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹39.99
Prev. Close₹40.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹41.5
Day's Low₹38.1
52 Week's High₹70
52 Week's Low₹30.2
Book Value₹35.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.16
P/E34.24
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.98
13.57
10.83
7.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.23
6.13
1.81
1.12
Net Worth
43.21
19.7
12.64
8.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.96
2.62
4.45
4.91
yoy growth (%)
50.9
-41.06
-9.36
-12.33
Raw materials
-1.5
-1.02
-1.25
-1.64
As % of sales
38.05
39.07
28.08
33.39
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.68
-1.48
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.04
0.26
0.14
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
-1.82
0.12
0.86
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.9
-41.06
-9.36
-12.33
Op profit growth
-255.18
-268.04
-120.47
-161.36
EBIT growth
8.28
-60.68
64.85
-78.95
Net profit growth
2.24
-69.86
9.75
-76.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
56
38.91
29.31
25.12
8.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56
38.91
29.31
25.12
8.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.76
1.41
1
0.95
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
652.45
|63.47
|92,871.84
|557.64
|0.5
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
150.35
|36.14
|31,317.55
|281.35
|0.67
|1,017.28
|57.09
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
285.95
|28.48
|17,882.29
|200.17
|0.52
|808.76
|74.97
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
750.85
|24.68
|16,443.17
|166.82
|0.27
|498.38
|171.43
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
628.75
|63.77
|14,683.93
|69.42
|0
|174.24
|202.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Vikram V Kamat
Chairperson
Nanette Dsa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vidhi Vikram Kamat
Independent Non Exe. Director
AMMIN UMER RAJQOTWALA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meghna Makda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhakti Khanna
Shop No 5 Ground floor Tapovan,
A Wing Near Nahur Station,
Maharashtra - 400078
Tel: -
Website: http://www.kamatsindia.com
Email: cs@kamatsindia.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Vikram Kamats Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Vith...
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Reports by Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd
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