Independent Auditors Examination Report on Restated Financial Information of Vinit Mobile Limited

To

The Board of Directors,

Vinit Mobile Limited

Plot no. 358, Ground, 1st & 2nd floor,

Gopal Nagar, Bamroli Althan Expressway,

Pandesara, Surat, Surat City,

Gujarat, India, 394221 (the “Company”)

Dear Sirs/ Madams,

1. We, R V D & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 143936W) financial Experts of the Company, have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Vinit Mobile Limited (formerly known as Vinit Mobile Private Limited) (the “Company” or the “Issuer”), comprising of the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss for period ended on June 30, 2025, Financial Years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for Period ended on June 30, 2025, Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the “Restated Financial Information”), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 06, 2025, for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus (collectively known as the “Issue Document”) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares (“SME IPO”) prepared in terms of the requirements of:

(a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“ICDR Regulations”); and

(c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), as amended from time to time (the “Guidance Note”).

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Issue Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company as per “Basis of Preparation” paragraph stated in Annexure 4 (1.1) to the Notes to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with SEBI Communication, as applicable.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

(a) The terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated March 19, 2025 in connection with the proposed SME IPO of the Company

(b) The Guidance Note. Further, the Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

(d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME IPO

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the audited financial statements of the company for Period ended on June 30, 2025 and Financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 or 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 31, 2025, September 2, 2024 and September 04, 2023 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on Report on audit of Special Purpose Interim Financial Statements and Statutory audit reports issues by Nirav Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 132409W) dated November 10, 2025 for period ended on June 30, 2025, and dated July 31, 2025 for Financial Year 2024-25 and statutory audit report issued by Mahesh Kumar Mittal & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN 127309W), dated September 02,2024 for Financial Year 2023-24 and statutory audit report issued by C B L & Co.(FRN 148227W) dated September 04,2023 for Financial Year 2022-23.

6. The audit reports on the financial statements issued by us referred in paragraph 5 did not require any adjustment in the Restated Financial Information:

Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the audited financial statements submitted by the other auditors or management, as applicable, for the respective years, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

Particulars Annexure No. Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities Annexure 1 Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss Annexure 2 Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flows Annexure 3 Restated Accounting Policies Annexure 4 Statement of Notes to the Restated Financial Information Annexure 5 Restated Statement of Share Capital Annexure 6 Restated Statement of Reserves and surplus Annexure 7 Restated Statement of Long- term /Short-term borrowings Annexure 8 Deferred Tax Assets/Liabilities Annexure 9 Restated Statement of Provisions Annexure 10 Restated Statement of Trade payables Annexure 11 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Annexure 12 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure 13 Restated Statement of Loans and advances Annexure 14 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investment Annexure 15 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Annexure 16 Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure 17 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure 18 Restated Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalent Annexure 19 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations Annexure 20 Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure 21 Cost of Material Consumed Annexure 22 Change In Inventory of Finished Goods, Stock In Trade and WIP Annexure 23 Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expense Annexure 24 Restated Statement of Finance Costs Annexure 25 Restated Statement of Depreciation and amortisation Expense Annexure 26 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure 27 Restated Statement of Accounting and Other Ratios Annexure 28 Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure 29 Restated Statement of Capitalisation Annexure 30 Related Party Transactions Annexure 31 Restated Statement of Ratios Annexure 32 Restated Employee Benefits Annexure 33 Additional Regulatory Information Annexure 34

a. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the period ended June 30, 2025 , Financial years March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the year ended June 30, 2025.

b. do not require any adjustments for the matters giving rise to matters mentioned in paragraph 6 above; and

c. have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the Audited Financial Statements mentioned in paragraph 7 above.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Issue Documents to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, in connection with the proposed SME IPO, our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.