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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.59
0.69
-0.03
Net Worth
4.6
0.7
-0.02
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,187.95
|84.72
|2,73,157.35
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.26
Trent Ltd
TRENT
3,318.1
|98.52
|1,76,931.81
|454.75
|0.08
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
121.45
|86.75
|56,794.58
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
2,737.8
|109.12
|13,147.75
|35.18
|0
|79.39
|480.25
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
98.02
|70.01
|11,963.55
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Vinit Jalan
Non Executive Director
Shweta Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinaykumar Tailor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Vegad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya V. Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Jain
Plot #.358 Ground Flr 1st&2nd-,
Flr Gopal Nagar Bamroli ExpWay,
Gujarat - 394221
Tel: +91 92279 84148
Website: http://www.vinitmobile.com
Email: compliance@vinitmobile.com
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Summary
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Reports by Vinit Mobile Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.