Vinit Mobile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.59
0.69
-0.03
Net Worth
4.6
0.7
-0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
3.03
3.1
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.63
3.8
0.01
Fixed Assets
0.6
0.06
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
5.83
3.64
0
Inventories
6.09
3.99
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.64
2.09
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.8
1.16
0
Sundry Creditors
-3.69
-2.09
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.01
-1.51
0
Cash
1.2
0.11
0
Total Assets
7.64
3.81
0.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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