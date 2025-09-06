Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of 15th Annual General Meeting of the company for the FY 2024-25 Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of undefined to be held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.09.2025) Kellton Tech Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.10.2025) VOTING RESULT AND Scrutinizer report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.10.2025)