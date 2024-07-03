Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹84.35
Prev. Close₹81.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.01
Day's High₹84.35
Day's Low₹84.35
52 Week's High₹132.8
52 Week's Low₹61
Book Value₹46.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.64
P/E11.14
EPS7.57
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
7.5
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.08
22.21
0.61
-0.02
Net Worth
40.35
32.48
8.11
2.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,600
|104.5
|1,61,050.37
|362.3
|0.52
|3,521.03
|440.73
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
32,600
|141.17
|1,45,216.77
|294.15
|0.02
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
405.2
|58.73
|1,41,719.98
|381.91
|0.34
|7,697.72
|76.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,940.1
|105.9
|1,40,667.6
|311.4
|0.46
|4,108.7
|379.8
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
879
|97.89
|1,38,935.47
|363.59
|0.15
|3,061.37
|52.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Divyansh Mukesh Gupta
E D & Wholetime Director
Mallika Mukesh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girish Kumar Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Inani
Independent Non Exe. Director
ULHAS ANANT JOSHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Manish Pandey
Gala A/B,Ganesh Inds Estate-,
behind Burma Shell Petrol Pump,
Maharashtra - 401208
Tel: +91 7030919707
Website: http://www.kundanedifice.com
Email: cs@kundanedifice.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Kundan Edifice Limited, formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited was incorporated on August 12, 2010 with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Pr...
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Reports by Visdem Technosys Ltd
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