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Visdem Technosys Ltd Share Price Live

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84.35
(3.43%)
Aug 6, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.35
  • Day's High84.35
  • 52 Wk High132.8
  • Prev. Close81.55
  • Day's Low84.35
  • 52 Wk Low 61
  • Turnover (lac)1.01
  • P/E11.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.85
  • EPS7.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Visdem Technosys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

₹84.35

Prev. Close

₹81.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.01

Day's High

₹84.35

Day's Low

₹84.35

52 Week's High

₹132.8

52 Week's Low

₹61

Book Value

₹46.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.64

P/E

11.14

EPS

7.57

Divi. Yield

0

Visdem Technosys Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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20 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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13 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Visdem Technosys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Visdem Technosys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Aug, 2026|07:15 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 27.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Visdem Technosys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

7.5

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.08

22.21

0.61

-0.02

Net Worth

40.35

32.48

8.11

2.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Visdem Technosys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

7,600

104.51,61,050.37362.30.523,521.03440.73

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

32,600

141.171,45,216.77294.150.022,441.421,161.24

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

405.2

58.731,41,719.98381.910.347,697.7276.15

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,940.1

105.91,40,667.6311.40.464,108.7379.8

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

879

97.891,38,935.47363.590.153,061.3752.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Visdem Technosys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Divyansh Mukesh Gupta

E D & Wholetime Director

Mallika Mukesh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girish Kumar Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Inani

Independent Non Exe. Director

ULHAS ANANT JOSHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Manish Pandey

Registered Office

Gala A/B,Ganesh Inds Estate-,

behind Burma Shell Petrol Pump,

Maharashtra - 401208

Tel: +91 7030919707

Website: http://www.kundanedifice.com

Email: cs@kundanedifice.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Kundan Edifice Limited, formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited was incorporated on August 12, 2010 with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Pr...
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Reports by Visdem Technosys Ltd

Company FAQs

The Visdem Technosys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visdem Technosys Ltd is ₹86.64 Cr. as of 06 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Visdem Technosys Ltd is 11.14 and 1.81 as of 06 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visdem Technosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visdem Technosys Ltd is ₹61 and ₹132.8 as of 06 Aug ‘26
Visdem Technosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.32%, 1 Year at -25.02%, 6 Month at -13.04%, 3 Month at 3.24% and 1 Month at 3.50%.
The shareholding pattern of Visdem Technosys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.28 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 27.63 %

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