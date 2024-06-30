TO THE MEMBERS OF KUNDAN EDIFICE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of KUNDAN EDIFICE LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the statement of Profit & Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as ‘Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its Profits and Loss (financial performance), and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Thus, Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and

maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

The aforesaid the Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(i). The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding

Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain material misstatement

Based on the information and explanation provide to us, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company

On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the remuneration paid/provided to the Directors during the year ended March 31, 2025 is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that:

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than those mentioned in notes to accounts.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Act, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Valawat & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Priyansh Valawat Partner

Membership No.: 434660

Place: Mumbai Date: May 24,2025

UDIN:25434660BMGXUI4289

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of KUNDAN EDIFICE LIMITED, (‘the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2025.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets:

(A)The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

The Company has a regular program of physical verification of fixed assets which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, we report that the title deed of the immovable property is held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date;

As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

In respect of its inventories:

The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were

noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from bank or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of the audit of the financial statement, the quarterly statements filed by the company with such bank or financial institutions are not in the agreement with the books of account of the company and details are as follows:

(Figure in ‘00)

Particulars Quarter Particulars of Security Amount as per Books Amount reported in Quarterly return Amount of difference Union Bank of India June 30,2024 Inventory 21,77,641.97 22,05,480.00 -27,838.03 Trade Receivable 11,14,412.12 11,20,071.23 -5,659.11 Union Bank of India September 30 2024 Inventory 27,15,133.90 27,18,440.00 - 3,306.10 Trade Receivable 11,66,135.89 11,59,703.12 6,432.77 Union Bank of India December 31 2024 Inventory 26,86,407.44 26,42,120.00 44,287.44 Trade Receivable 13,15,848.30 13,27,747.16 - 11,898.85 Union Bank of India March 31,2025 Inventory 29,99,258.38 29,99,260.00 -1.62 Trade Receivable 8,87,134.37 8,87,134.37 0.00

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to any company, firm, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

As per the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the Goods and Service tax dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2025. However, the Company is involved in ongoing disputes related to GST. In the financial year 2017-18, the Company filed an appeal against a GST order and paid a pre deposit amount of Rs.1,513.05 (Rs. in Hundred).

(Figure in ‘00)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Amount Paid under Protest Period to which Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 GST (Including Penalty) 16,692.90 1,513.05 2017-18 Assistant Commission er of State Tax

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

In Respect of borrowings:

As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any Financial Institution or Bank as at the balance sheet date.



As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.



In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.



The company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.



The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) Based on examination of the and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

The Company has entered into the transaction with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of the Section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given to us, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The internal audit reports of the company issued from 1st April 2024 to 31st March, 2025.

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

In our opinion the company is not the Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the said order is not applicable.

In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the Financial Statements, the company has not incurred cash losses in current financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and hence provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has incurred the required expenditure towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The CSR provisions are applicable to the Company for the current financial year, and the Company is in compliance with the requirements of the Act.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company need not to prepare consolidated financial statement. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xxi) (a) and

(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Valawat & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Priyansh Valawat Partner

Membership No.: 434660

Place: Mumbai Date: May 24,2025

UDIN:25434660BMGXUI4289

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in para 2(g) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Kundan Edifice ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial

Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Valawat & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Priyansh Valawat Partner

Membership No.: 434660

Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2025

UDIN: 25434660BMGXUI4289