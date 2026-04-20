The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the notice for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 13% May, 2026 at 4.00 P.M and book closure along with voting period and cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting at such meeting Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.04.2026). Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 13, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :13.05.2026)