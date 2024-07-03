Visdem Technosys Ltd Summary

Kundan Edifice Limited, formerly known Kundan Edifice Private Limited was incorporated on August 12, 2010 with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Company to a Public Company and the name was changed to Kundan Edifice Limited, with effect from May 08, 2023, issued by the RoC to the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) strip lights. As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), the Company focus on unconventional form of lighting products i.e., LED strip lights that have varied application across industries such as real estate, railways, automobiles, decorative lighting, etc.



KEL started the first Indian factory with specialized focus on LED strip light. In 2014, the Company ventured into assembly and sale of LED lighting business. Once Current Promoter, Divyansh Gupta took control of the Company, since 2016, it commenced business operations into manufacturing, assembly and sale of light emitting diode (LED) Strips Lights.



Company has expanded product portfolio within its primary product, customer base and gained technological expertise in designing and manufacturing of products.The Company has two manufacturing and assembly facilities in the State of Maharashtra with one located in Vasai and other is in Bhiwandi, which are a key driver of business operations. In line to provide end-to-end product solutions and to develop better control on supply chain and improve margins, it has a backward integration in some of major manufacturing processes, such as SMT lines, moulding machines, extrusion lines and others. Apart from these, the Company expanded the business cycle through installation of new machines in year 2020.



It enhanced new manufacturing unit of machinery in Bhiwandi in 2021. In September 2023, Company launched a public issue of 27,72,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10, by raising funds Rs 25.22 crores.KEL has ventured into LED neon lights and smart strip solutions in 2025.