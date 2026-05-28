Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Financial Results Kundan Edifice Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2026 4 Apr 2026

To consider other business matters the change of name of the Company & change the registered office of the Company from one city to other city within same state of Maharashtra Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to INTIMATION OF CORRIGENDUM TO NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING DATED 04th APRIL, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 08.04.2026) Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 13, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.04.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2026 7 Mar 2026

To consider other business matters To approve the change the name of the Company from Kundan Edifice Limited to Visdem Technologies Limited or any other name approved by the concern authority. Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 11, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.03.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025