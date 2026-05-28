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Visdem Technosys Ltd Board Meeting

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84.35
(3.43%)
Aug 6, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Kundan Edifice CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/08/2025calendar-icon
10/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202622 May 2026
Financial Results Kundan Edifice Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 28.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Apr 20264 Apr 2026
To consider other business matters the change of name of the Company & change the registered office of the Company from one city to other city within same state of Maharashtra Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to INTIMATION OF CORRIGENDUM TO NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING DATED 04th APRIL, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 08.04.2026) Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 13, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.04.2026)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20267 Mar 2026
To consider other business matters To approve the change the name of the Company from Kundan Edifice Limited to Visdem Technologies Limited or any other name approved by the concern authority. Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 11, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.03.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
Kundan Edifice Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 03, 2025.

Kundan Edifice: Related News

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