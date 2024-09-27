Viyash Scientific Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.44
22.81
1.82
-15.16
Depreciation
-9.12
-8.95
-3.66
-3.25
Tax paid
-8.77
-1.47
-2.86
0
Working capital
33.97
-80.01
-110.8
56.46
Other operating items
Operating
59.51
-67.61
-115.51
38.04
Capital expenditure
3.56
61.69
-199.12
43.73
Free cash flow
63.07
-5.92
-314.63
81.77
Equity raised
1,784.26
1,715.98
1,706.88
2,367.93
Investing
-72.53
71.05
-204.05
-6.44
Financing
-29.41
35.07
-87.19
38.6
Dividends paid
0
0
4.84
0
Net in cash
1,745.4
1,816.18
1,105.86
2,481.85
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.
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