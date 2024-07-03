Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹254
Prev. Close₹251.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹577.28
Day's High₹257
Day's Low₹251.05
52 Week's High₹277.35
52 Week's Low₹166
Book Value₹28.75
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,199.3
P/E104.9
EPS2.4
Divi. Yield0
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
50.06
49.89
49.89
58.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,092.59
1,037.34
1,008.48
982.28
Net Worth
1,142.65
1,087.23
1,058.37
1,041.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
265.45
227.33
106
90.71
yoy growth (%)
16.77
114.45
16.85
-77.01
Raw materials
-108.86
-113.04
-79.37
-72.52
As % of sales
41.01
49.72
74.87
79.94
Employee costs
-22.41
-17.09
-11.85
-17.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.44
22.81
1.82
-15.16
Depreciation
-9.12
-8.95
-3.66
-3.25
Tax paid
-8.77
-1.47
-2.86
0
Working capital
33.97
-80.01
-110.8
56.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.77
114.45
16.85
-77.01
Op profit growth
58.69
-220.94
-39.83
-186.01
EBIT growth
65.64
1,156.67
-115.03
-154.81
Net profit growth
50.47
-94.74
-33,86,825
-100.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,420.31
3,006.84
1,369.73
1,420.91
1,412.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,420.31
3,006.84
1,369.73
1,420.91
1,412.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.55
32.89
10.96
6.39
10.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Gregory John Andrews
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Fabian Kausche
Chairman & Independent Director
Kamal K Sharma
Non Executive & Independent Director
Milind Sarwate
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
N Rajaram
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Hari Babu Bodepudi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PHILLIP TROTT
Whole Time Director
Vedprakash Ragate
Non Executive & Independent Director
Revati Kasture
Additional Director
Anuj Poddar
WTD & Additional Director
Srinivas Vasireddy
301 Dosti Pinnacle 3rd Floor,
Plot E7 Road No 22 Wagle Indl,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: 91-022-41114777
Website: http://www.sequent.in
Email: investors@sequent.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on N...
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Reports by Viyash Scientific Ltd
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