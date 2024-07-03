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Viyash Scientific Ltd Share Price Live

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256.35
(1.81%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open254
  • Day's High257
  • 52 Wk High277.35
  • Prev. Close251.8
  • Day's Low251.05
  • 52 Wk Low 166
  • Turnover (lac)577.28
  • P/E104.9
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value28.75
  • EPS2.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,199.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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Viyash Scientific Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹254

Prev. Close

₹251.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹577.28

Day's High

₹257

Day's Low

₹251.05

52 Week's High

₹277.35

52 Week's Low

₹166

Book Value

₹28.75

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,199.3

P/E

104.9

EPS

2.4

Divi. Yield

0

Viyash Scientific Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2025

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Viyash Scientific Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

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Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Viyash Scientific Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.31%

Foreign: 61.31%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.92%

Institutions: 10.92%

Non-Institutions: 27.66%

Custodian: 0.09%

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Share PriceShare Price

Viyash Scientific Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

50.06

49.89

49.89

58.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,092.59

1,037.34

1,008.48

982.28

Net Worth

1,142.65

1,087.23

1,058.37

1,041.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

265.45

227.33

106

90.71

yoy growth (%)

16.77

114.45

16.85

-77.01

Raw materials

-108.86

-113.04

-79.37

-72.52

As % of sales

41.01

49.72

74.87

79.94

Employee costs

-22.41

-17.09

-11.85

-17.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.44

22.81

1.82

-15.16

Depreciation

-9.12

-8.95

-3.66

-3.25

Tax paid

-8.77

-1.47

-2.86

0

Working capital

33.97

-80.01

-110.8

56.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.77

114.45

16.85

-77.01

Op profit growth

58.69

-220.94

-39.83

-186.01

EBIT growth

65.64

1,156.67

-115.03

-154.81

Net profit growth

50.47

-94.74

-33,86,825

-100.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,420.31

3,006.84

1,369.73

1,420.91

1,412.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,420.31

3,006.84

1,369.73

1,420.91

1,412.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.55

32.89

10.96

6.39

10.85

Viyash Scientific Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Viyash Scientific Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Gregory John Andrews

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Fabian Kausche

Chairman & Independent Director

Kamal K Sharma

Non Executive & Independent Director

Milind Sarwate

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

N Rajaram

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Hari Babu Bodepudi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PHILLIP TROTT

Whole Time Director

Vedprakash Ragate

Non Executive & Independent Director

Revati Kasture

Additional Director

Anuj Poddar

WTD & Additional Director

Srinivas Vasireddy

Registered Office

301 Dosti Pinnacle 3rd Floor,

Plot E7 Road No 22 Wagle Indl,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: 91-022-41114777

Website: http://www.sequent.in

Email: investors@sequent.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on N...
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Reports by Viyash Scientific Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Viyash Scientific Ltd share price today?

The Viyash Scientific Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹256.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viyash Scientific Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viyash Scientific Ltd is ₹11199.30 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viyash Scientific Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viyash Scientific Ltd is 104.9 and 3.45 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viyash Scientific Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viyash Scientific Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viyash Scientific Ltd is ₹166 and ₹277.35 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Viyash Scientific Ltd?

Viyash Scientific Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.08%, 3 Years at 49.77%, 1 Year at 33.02%, 6 Month at 29.00%, 3 Month at 32.06% and 1 Month at 14.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viyash Scientific Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viyash Scientific Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.31 %
Institutions - 10.93 %
Public - 27.67 %

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