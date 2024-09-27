Newspaper Publication-AGM Notice Annual Report for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2025) Summary of Proceeding of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 8, 2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025)