iifl-logo

Viyash Scientific Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
251.8
(-1.35%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sequent Scien. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 202612 May 2026
Viyash Scientific Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, inter alia, to: a)consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. b)recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026. Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2026 To conserve resources, the Board has not recommended any dividend for FY 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2026)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting - Appointment of Mr. Amit Jain and Mr. Abhiroop Jayanthi as Additional Directors (Non- Executive, Non-Independent). Approval of revised ESOP Pool under the Viyash Scientific Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2026 (ESOP 2026)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202621 Jan 2026
Sequent Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. We refer to our letter dated January 21, 2026, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 05, 2026 and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.02.2026)
Board Meeting16 Dec 202516 Dec 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025 (SEBI Listing Regulations) and outcome of board meeting of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Sequent Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, November 14, 2025, (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
Please refer attachment
Board Meeting8 Aug 202531 Jul 2025
Sequent Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 8 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, August 08, 2025, along with Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)

Sequent Scien.: Related News

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Viyash Scientific Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.