Board Meeting 19 May 2026 12 May 2026

Viyash Scientific Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, inter alia, to: a)consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. b)recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026. Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2026 To conserve resources, the Board has not recommended any dividend for FY 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2026)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting - Appointment of Mr. Amit Jain and Mr. Abhiroop Jayanthi as Additional Directors (Non- Executive, Non-Independent). Approval of revised ESOP Pool under the Viyash Scientific Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2026 (ESOP 2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 21 Jan 2026

Sequent Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. We refer to our letter dated January 21, 2026, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 05, 2026 and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025 (SEBI Listing Regulations) and outcome of board meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Sequent Scientific Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, November 14, 2025, (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Please refer attachment

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025