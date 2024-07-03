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VK Global Industries Ltd Company Summary

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18.15
(-4.47%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

VK Global Industries Ltd Summary

VK Global Industries Limited was initially incorporated as SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products Limited on 22nd May 1995. The name of the Company was further changed to SPS International Limited and has presently attained a new name as VK Global Industries Limited in 2025.

The Company was incorporated with the main object of Hydroponic Farming and other Agri Products (as amended) in Memorandum of Association on 24th September, 2024. The Company since 1996, engaged in Import & Sale of OMR/Image scanners, service & maintenance, sale of spares. It was carrying its on printing facilities for printing of OMR Stationery, Confidential & Examination material required for its business.

It also engaged in scanning of OMR Answer sheets, data processing & result preparation of various Government and alike institutions.The Company was associated with the growing capital market of the country by providing services as Registrar to Public Issue and Share Transfer Agents. Since then, the Company has been providing specialized services in the field of designing and confidential printing of OMR and Image Stationery, besides allied stationery like brochures, answer booklets, admit cards, envelopes and other materials. It further specialized in printing barcodes and litho codes data from customer databases etc.

on OMR/ICR forms. It has track record of growth due to satisfied customers and completion in projects for a couple of years.The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified is authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. It is serving the significant and important segments of education, recruitment, entrance tests and assessment and complex data management markets.
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

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