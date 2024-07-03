Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹18.15
Prev. Close₹19
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.81
Day's High₹18.15
Day's Low₹18.15
52 Week's High₹47.19
52 Week's Low₹18.15
Book Value₹7.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.69
P/E56.72
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.02
-0.58
-0.23
-0.11
Net Worth
3.22
3.66
4.01
3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.77
1.74
26.23
9.48
yoy growth (%)
-55.63
-93.34
176.55
-14.76
Raw materials
-1.87
-1.59
-17.42
-5.43
As % of sales
241.48
91.56
66.42
57.33
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.19
-1.41
-1.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.27
-1.66
-0.43
0.34
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.5
-0.83
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
-0.14
0
Working capital
-1.23
-0.32
0.51
0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.63
-93.34
176.55
-14.76
Op profit growth
122.11
47.76
-34.51
-275.52
EBIT growth
49.4
1,245.13
-126.26
53.11
Net profit growth
36.8
182.88
-273.87
163.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
12.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
12.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Rahul Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rohit Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Gupta
93-B DLF Industrial Estate,
Phase-I,
Haryana - 121001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.spsintl.co.in
Email: radhamony.nair@gmail.com
99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011-29961281-83
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
VK Global Industries Limited was initially incorporated as SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products L...
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Reports by VK Global Industries Ltd
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