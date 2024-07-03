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VK Global Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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18.15
(-4.47%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Futures

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  • Open18.15
  • Day's High18.15
  • 52 Wk High47.19
  • Prev. Close19
  • Day's Low18.15
  • 52 Wk Low 18.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.81
  • P/E56.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.82
  • EPS0.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

VK Global Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹18.15

Prev. Close

₹19

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.81

Day's High

₹18.15

Day's Low

₹18.15

52 Week's High

₹47.19

52 Week's Low

₹18.15

Book Value

₹7.82

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.69

P/E

56.72

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

VK Global Industries Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2025

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1 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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VK Global Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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VK Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.30%

Non-Promoter- 42.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

VK Global Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.02

-0.58

-0.23

-0.11

Net Worth

3.22

3.66

4.01

3.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.77

1.74

26.23

9.48

yoy growth (%)

-55.63

-93.34

176.55

-14.76

Raw materials

-1.87

-1.59

-17.42

-5.43

As % of sales

241.48

91.56

66.42

57.33

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.19

-1.41

-1.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.27

-1.66

-0.43

0.34

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.5

-0.83

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

-0.14

0

Working capital

-1.23

-0.32

0.51

0.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.63

-93.34

176.55

-14.76

Op profit growth

122.11

47.76

-34.51

-275.52

EBIT growth

49.4

1,245.13

-126.26

53.11

Net profit growth

36.8

182.88

-273.87

163.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

12.05

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

12.05

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.37

VK Global Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VK Global Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Rahul Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rohit Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kiran Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Gupta

Registered Office

93-B DLF Industrial Estate,

Phase-I,

Haryana - 121001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.spsintl.co.in

Email: radhamony.nair@gmail.com

Registrar Office

99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011-29961281-83

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

VK Global Industries Limited was initially incorporated as SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products L...
Read More

Reports by VK Global Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the VK Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The VK Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of VK Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹7.69 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VK Global Industries Ltd is 56.72 and 2.32 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VK Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹18.15 and ₹47.19 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of VK Global Industries Ltd?

VK Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.38%, 3 Years at -11.46%, 1 Year at -57.66%, 6 Month at -43.28%, 3 Month at -16.93% and 1 Month at -21.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VK Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.70 %

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