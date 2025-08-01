The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday 02nd September 2025 at 04.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). This is to inform that 32nd AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02nd September 2025 at 04:00 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01.08.2025) Outcome of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.09.2025)