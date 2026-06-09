VK Global Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.02
-0.58
-0.23
-0.11
Net Worth
3.22
3.66
4.01
3.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.24
3.66
4.01
3.12
Fixed Assets
1.12
0.03
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.99
0.5
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.41
0.41
0.39
2.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
1
Debtor Days
471.05
Other Current Assets
0.48
0.45
0.42
1.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.02
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
4.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
Cash
0.72
2.72
3.59
0.28
Total Assets
3.24
3.66
4.01
3.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.