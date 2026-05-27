Board Meeting 27 May 2026 21 May 2026

VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve VK Global Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited quarterly/annual financial results as on 31st march 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 27/05/2026 of VK Global Industries Limited (Formerly known as SPS International Limited) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly results for the period ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th February 2026 of VK Global Industries Limited. Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly and half yearly results for the period ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 11-11-2025 of VK Global Industries Limited (Formerly known as SPS International Limited.) (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 10 Jul 2025