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VK Global Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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18.15
(-4.47%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

SPS Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202621 May 2026
VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve VK Global Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited quarterly/annual financial results as on 31st march 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 27/05/2026 of VK Global Industries Limited (Formerly known as SPS International Limited) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly results for the period ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th February 2026 of VK Global Industries Limited. Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly and half yearly results for the period ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 11-11-2025 of VK Global Industries Limited (Formerly known as SPS International Limited.) (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202510 Jul 2025
VK Global Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter that ended on 30th June 2025 alongwith Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 15-07-2025 of VK Global Industries Limited. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2025 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :15.07.2025)

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